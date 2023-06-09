UK pensions regulator to launch trustee-wide survey on diversity progress

The UK Pensions Regulator (TPR) is set to publish a trustee-wide survey to measure progress on diversity and inclusion. Speaking yesterday (8 June) at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association Investment Conference, TPR executive director of regulatory policy, analysis and advice Louise Davey said the regulator will be launching the survey "shortly" in a bid to "understand what the trustee universe looks like". All trustees will be required to respond. She said the regulator recognises improving diversity and inclusion "is a journey and we're not going to see change happen overnig...