Ukraine urges FATF to blacklist Russia at Paris plenary meeting this month

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine has urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Russa on the blacklist as a high-risk jurisdiction at its plenary meetings in Paris on 19-23 June. In February, the FATF suspended Russia's membership and called on all jurisdictions "to remain vigilant of threats to the integrity, safety and security of the international financial system arising from Russia's war against Ukraine." At the time, the FATF expressed concerns over reports of arms trade between Russia and UN-sanctioned jurisdictions,...