Evelyn Partners appoints Paul Geddes as CEO

Evelyn Partners has appointed Paul Geddes as its new CEO, following the retirement of Chris Woodhouse from full-time executive management. Geddes will join the firm on 3 July, and will become CEO subject to regulatory approval, with Woodhouse supporting Geddes throughout the summer to ensure an orderly transition. He will join Evelyn from QA Group, where he has been CEO since 2019. He previously spent ten years as CEO of Direct Line, and began his financial services career at RBS in 2004, where he became CEO of the retail bank in the UK mainland. Lee Gardhouse departs Hargreaves ...