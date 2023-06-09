A good AI strategy for wealth managers now the 'genie is out of the bottle'

AI has the ability to do great good but also great harm. I heed the warnings of Elon Musk, ‘AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton and the notable figures who declared the importance of ‘mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war', says Charles White Thomson, CEO at Saxo UK. There should be pragmatic and inciteful regulation of AI so that we grow and encourage the good part but manage and control the bad part. The AI genie is out of the bottle and therefore trying to delay it (as is being seen in It...