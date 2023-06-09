A good AI strategy for wealth managers now the 'genie is out of the bottle'

AI has the ability to do great good but also great harm. I heed the warnings of Elon Musk, ‘AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton and the notable figures who declared the importance of ‘mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war', says Charles White Thomson, CEO at Saxo UK. There should be pragmatic and inciteful regulation of AI so that we grow and encourage the good part but manage and control the bad part. The AI genie is out of the bottle and therefore trying to delay it (as is being seen in It...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes