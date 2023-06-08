FCA investigating Odey Asset Management as Crispin Odey faces sexual assault allegations - reports

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reportedly been conducting an ongoing investigation into Odey Asset Management for two years which could now be widened after the Financial Times published an investigation into how founder Crispin Odey had evaded sexual assault allegations for decades. According to the Financial Times, people familiar with the situation said the UK regulator has been conducting an internal investigation into the hedge fund firm, which initially focused on non-financial misconduct but then moved to governance issues after Odey fired his executive committee i...