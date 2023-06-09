GAM 'confirms' new publication date for Liontrust's offer prospectus amid EGM calls

GAM Holding said in a statement on 9 June that it "confirms the publication of the offer prospectus of Liontrust" amid calls for an EGM by a group of protesting investors. The Swiss-headquartered asset manager said Liontrust Asset Management had previously stated that it intended to publish a Circular and the Offer Prospectus for the public exchange offer for all publicly held registered shares of GAM Holding AG on 9 June 2023. "Liontrust Asset Management now expects to publish both the Circular and Offer Prospectus on or around 13 June 2023. "GAM is making this announcement pursu...