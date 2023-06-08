Consultancy sets up asset management arm with offices in Jersey, Guernsey, Caymans

Financial consultancy and restructuring firm Cork Gully has launched an asset management division to provide support for managers and investors in challenged funds. The company has also set up offices in Jersey, Guernsey and the Cayman Islands. The newly launched division will specialise in helping funds through a crisis, solving liquidity issues and resolving disputes. It will advise and manage regulated and unregulated investment funds, either as sub-advisers or replacement managers, the company said. FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector Co...