Qatar financial regulator fines and bans indefinitely two directors for AML breaches

The Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) has fined and banned indefinitely two directors of Horizon Crescent Wealth LLC (HCW) for contraventions relating to the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorist Financing Rules 2010 (AML/CFTR). In 2019, the QFCRA said it took disciplinary action against HCW. HCW is licensed as a Trust Administrator and as such is a designated non-financial business or profession (DNFBP), subject to AML/CFTR. The QFCRA fined HCW QAR 30,000,000 for serious legal and regulatory breaches of the AML/CFTR, QFC Law No. 7 of 2005 and the Financial S...