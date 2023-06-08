GAM shareholders call for extraordinary general meeting to replace board

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan, which holds a 9.2% stake in GAM, has continued its campaign against the group's buyout by Liontrust, calling for an extraordinary general meeting to be held to remove the former's board. NewGAMe and Bruellan have persistently pushed back on GAM's takeover by Liontrust, which was announced back on 4 May. Investors have until 11 August to accept the deal, but this cohort of shareholders have constantly protested that the deal was not in GAM's best interests. GAM shareholders take fresh concerns over Liontrust takeover to Swiss authorities Last ...

