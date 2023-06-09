IQ-EQ hires ex-Credit Suisse senior executive as MD for Switzerland

IQ-EQ has appointed ex-Credit Suisse senior executive Patrik Marti as managing director for Switzerland. He joins the global investor services group with over 20 years of experience in asset management and financial services. Based in Zurich, Marti will lead IQ-EQ's Swiss operations and will be responsible for driving the growth and success of the company in the region. He joins from a financial advisory boutique where he served as chief operating officer. In his previous role at Credit Suisse, Marti rose to managing director and was responsible for fund management companies in Swi...