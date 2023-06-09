IQ-EQ hires ex-Credit Suisse senior executive as MD for Switzerland

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

IQ-EQ has appointed ex-Credit Suisse senior executive Patrik Marti as managing director for Switzerland. He joins the global investor services group with over 20 years of experience in asset management and financial services. Based in Zurich, Marti will lead IQ-EQ's Swiss operations and will be responsible for driving the growth and success of the company in the region. He joins from a financial advisory boutique where he served as chief operating officer. In his previous role at Credit Suisse, Marti rose to managing director and was responsible for fund management companies in Swi...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

GAM 'confirms' new publication date for Liontrust's offer prospectus amid EGM calls

Qatar financial regulator fines and bans indefinitely two directors for AML breaches