UK regulator clamps down on marketing of cryptoassets

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has introduced a stricter set of rules aimed at those marketing cryptoassets, after limiting the marketing of complex investment products to retail investors in recent years. From 8 October 2023, firms marketing cryptoassets to UK consumers will need to introduce a 24-hour cooling-off period for first time investors. FCA's Pritchard: We need open debate about crypto risks These changes also include making sure investors who buy cryptoassets understand the risks involved, and the banning of ‘refer a friend' bonuses. The FCA explained firms wil...
