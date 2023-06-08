Allspring adds Belgium, Denmark, France and Spain registration for its new climate fund

Allspring Global Investments has launched its second climate transition fixed income fund, the Article 8-classified Allspring Climate Transition Global High Yield Fund. In a statement today (8 June) Allspring said it has added registrations in Belgium, Denmark, France and Spain. The fund's investment approach will be to provide exposure to global high yield fixed income opportunities focused on "best-in-class" companies transitioning to a lower-carbon world. Managed by the firm's Plus Fixed Income team and led by portfolio managers Mike Schueller, Jens Vanbrabant, Chris Lee and S...