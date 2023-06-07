New ETF range becomes 'first' in UK to offer pass-through voting

Impact investor CIRCA5000 has adopted fintech Tumelo's "pioneering" voting technology for its new range of impact focused ETFs, claiming to become the first UK ETFs to offer this facility. It means every institutional investor in the CIRCA5000 fund range can choose how they want to vote at corporate annual meetings - via Tumelo's platform - by selecting a voting policy, voting ad hoc, or delegating to their fund manager. The Tumelo platform also allows investors to access research from proxy adviser Glass Lewis. Following roll-out to institutional investors, CIRCA5000 is also conside...