UK adviser earnings rise 14.9% but gender gap persists﻿

Adviser earnings have increased by 14.9%, reaching an average £95,754, with the majority reporting a "positive outlook on the future". This is according to the recent BWD census which collected information from respondents between December 2022 and January 2023 including data on salaries, bonuses, and benefits for the current and previous years. Employed earnings for financial advisers and planners are currently at almost £96,000, up from £83,000 the previous year. However, the research highlighted an overall gender gap of 28% in the advice profession. Women account for 18% of advi...
