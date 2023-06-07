Financial firms warned to comply with impending UAE virtual assets AML guidance

Financial institutions operating in the UAE will soon have to demonstrate compliance with the new anti-money laundering (AML) requirements set out by the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE), which have a particular focus on risks related to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers. In a briefing note on 7 June, international law firm Pinsent Masons said the CBUAE's guidance for licensed financial institutions on risks related to virtual assets (VAs) and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) will come into force in July 2023. The guidance primarily focuses on risks in relation to m...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes