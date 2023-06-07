Financial firms warned to comply with impending UAE virtual assets AML guidance

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

Financial institutions operating in the UAE will soon have to demonstrate compliance with the new anti-money laundering (AML) requirements set out by the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE), which have a particular focus on risks related to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers. In a briefing note on 7 June, international law firm Pinsent Masons said the CBUAE's guidance for licensed financial institutions on risks related to virtual assets (VAs) and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) will come into force in July 2023. The guidance primarily focuses on risks in relation to m...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

European advisers 'confused' over MIFID II suitability compliance

Investment strategies through systemic research - how technology is affecting business