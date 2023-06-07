SEC seeks emergency relief to protect Binance customers amid lawsuit

The Securities and Exchange Commission has applied for an emergency relief application to temporarily freeze Binance and affiliated firms' assets following the agency's lawsuit against the crypto exchange. The SEC sued Binance Holdings, BAM Trading Services and founder Changpeng Zhao collectively yesterday (6 June) for charges including operating unregistered national securities exchanges, the unregistered offer and sale of Binance's own crypto assets, and misleading investors. Binance sued by SEC over 'variety of securities law violations' In this next step, the SEC has applied fo...