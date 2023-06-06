Eight European watchdogs raise 'multiple concerns' over EC's new retail investment reforms 

A big swathe of trade groups representing the European financial and insurance sector have raised multiple concerns in an early stage reaction to the European Commission's extensive reform on 24 May of the EU legislative framework for retail investment. In a joint statement on 6 June, AMICE, EACB, EAPB, EBF, EFAMA, ESBG, EUSIPA and Insurance Europe said they were still assessing the full range of impacts and changes put forward in the Retail Investment Strategy (RIS) across multiple pieces of regulation covering MiFID II, the Insurance Distribution Directive, the UCITS Directive, the Alt...