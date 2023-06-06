Dubai broker firm generated over £5m in fees from 'illegitimate tax reclaims'

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has fined ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd (MCM) £17.2m for "serious failings which enabled millions in illegitimate tax reclaims" involving the trading strategy of a Dubai based trading firm within the same corporate group. The serious failings in its oversight of cum-ex trading allowed MCM to collect fees for trading strategies designed to enable its clients to illegitimately reclaim tax from the Danish authorities, the regulator said. Between February 2012 and March 2015 MCM enabled significant volumes of dividend arbitrage trading on behalf of cli...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes