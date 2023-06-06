Lombard Odier partners change analysis firm to launch sustainable investment platform

Switzerland-headquartered Lombard Odier Investment Managers and Systemiq, a system change company, today (6 June) unveiled a new partnership to build a new sustainable platform called holistiQ Investment Partners. holistiQ will operate as a new platform within LOIM solely dedicated to sustainable investing and will combine Lombard Odier's asset management heritage, commitment to sustainability and investment track record, with Systemiq's deep analytical understanding and expertise in economic system transformation. Driven by clear convictions on the speed and scale of the economic tra...