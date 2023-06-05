Randall Dishmon retires from Invesco after 22 years

Randall Dishmon has retired from Invesco after 22 years at the firm, stepping down at the end of last week. Invesco confirmed to International Investment's sister brand Investment Week that Dishmon had stepped down on 1 June, having announced the move a year prior. Invesco flags two former Woodford funds over underperformance concerns Dishmon had been manager of the Invesco Global Focus (UK) fund since 2017. John Delano, who became co-manager in May last year, has taken over as lead manager of the strategy. Delano also manages the Invesco Global Focus Equity fund. During his te...