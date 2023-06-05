Mourant completes expansion into Luxembourg

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

Professional services firm Mourant has confirmed the completion of its expansion into Luxembourg, with law firm, LexField, and governance services business, FideField, joining Mourant's global network. In a statement on 5 June, Mourant said both businesses will in time transition to the Mourant brand.   LexField is a boutique corporate and tax practice, specialising in private equity, investment funds, M&A, Banking & Finance and private wealth. It is headed up by Partners, Pierre-Yves Magerotte and Aldric Grosjean, who are recognised as leading lawyers in the market. LexField will op...

