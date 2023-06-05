Aegon sells life, pension and assets business in Poland and Romania

Aegon has completed the sale of its businesses in Poland and Romania to Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) for €125m. In a statement on 1 June, Aegon said this was the final step to complete the full sale of Aegon's insurance, pension and asset management business in Central and Eastern Europe to VIG, following the closings of the divestments of the Hungarian and Turkish businesses. Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon said: "We are very pleased that we have now finalized the full divestment of our Central and Eastern European businesses. As part of Aegon's transformatio...