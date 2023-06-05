Six ex-financial advisers in Singapore banned for five years

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued five-year prohibition orders (POs) for fraudulent and dishonest conduct against six former agents of Great Eastern Financial Advisers Private Limited (GEFA). In a statement on 1 June, the MAS said Mr Chan Jun Yi, Ms Chanel Quah Hui Wen, Mr Lim Zhan Yi, Ms Sherlin Chia Hee Ping, Mr Tang Hong Kong Jackie, and Ms Yvonne Quah received the POs following their convictions for tax evasion offences under section 96(1)(b) of the Income Tax Act. Under the POs, which will take effect from 1 June 2023, the six former GEFA agents will be prohibi...