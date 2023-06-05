Hong Kong-headquartered global fund services group to list UK arm in London

International specialist fund services group Amicorp FS (UK) has announced its intention to launch an initial public offering in London. In a regulatory filing today (5 June), the company said it is seeking admission for its ordinary shares to be admitted to the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. Amicorp is proposing the placing of new ordinary shares to raise up to $6.5m and the placing of existing ordinary shares to raise up to $9.7m. UK SPAC eyes £1.8m IPO in London The IPO offer pr...
