Investment strategies through systemic research - how technology is affecting business

Carl Illing of ActivTrades explores how technology has changed the way businesses operate and advises on how traders can deal with a world still in crisis mode. Who would have thought that when the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, we would fall into the next crisis mode. Completely new information had to be processed on the financial markets in 2022. The Ukraine conflict has shaken the global community to its core and brought the most violent atrocities of war back onto the map of Europe. Carl Illing The associated increase in energy prices is partly responsible for the return of infl...