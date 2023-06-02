Richard Buxton to retire from Jupiter Asset Management

Richard Buxton is set to retire from Jupiter Asset Management at the end of the summer, following an almost four-decade career in the investment industry. Buxton began his investment career at Brown Shipley Asset Management in 1985, before taking on a stint at Baring Asset Management lasting more than a decade. During this time, he met Errol Francis, one of the co-managers of the UK Alpha fund who will remain at the firm. Jupiter's Buxton blames 'ESG zeitgeist' for energy crisis over Putin In 2003, he joined Schroders as head of UK equities, where he and Francis began working wi...