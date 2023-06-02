Secret commissions, hidden self-dealing: lessons and what next for Cayman Trafalgar case?

Trafalgar Multi Asset Trading Company Limited (Trafalgar) was a Cayman domiciled fund with about £21m assets under management before it was placed into solvent liquidation in January 2017 when its board became concerned that it may have been used as a vehicle to perpetrate a large-scale fraud. The ultimate victims of that fraud were UK pensioners. Micheal McGreal of the liquidator DM Financial and Kingsley Napley civil fraud lawyer Mary Young walk us through the steps involved in trying to maximise recoveries at minimum cost to the liquidation estate and highlight some of the lessons fo...