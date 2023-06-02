US Senate passes bill to avoid havoc causing debt default 

The US Senate narrowly passed a bill to suspend the debt ceiling on Thursday night (01 June), sending the legislation to Joe Biden's desk and averting a highly damaging federal default. The final vote was 63 to 36, with 46 Democrats and 17 Republicans supporting the bill while five Democrats and 31 Republicans opposed the legislation. Sixty votes were needed to pass the bill. Biden applauded the Senate's accomplishment and promised to sign the bill as soon as it reaches his desk, with just days to go before the 5 June default deadline. Biden said in a statement: "Tonight, senators ...