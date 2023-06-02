Greenwashing is widespread in Europe's financial services industry, say ESMA, EBA, EIOPA

Europe's financial services providers have made "misleading claims" about sustainability profiles of products, the European Banking Authority (EBA), European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and European Banking Authority (EBA) said in submissions to the European Commission's ongoing investigation report into greenwashing. "The assessment confirmed that misleading claims may relate to all key aspects of the sustainability profile of a product or an entity such as ESG governance and resources," the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in its report, adding that "ch...