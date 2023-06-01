Factoring in AI when investing in emerging markets 

Emerging markets will add 1 billion people to the workforce from now until 2050. Other than sheer scale, these markets offer multi-generational structural growth potential that is far superior to developed markets. In India, there is a 900 million strong workforce amongst the country's 1.4bn population and it is the fastest growing economy at 5.9% in 2023 (IMF), ahead of China and the US, says Rebecca Lewis, co-CEO of Arisaig Partners. As an investor in emerging markets, we believe that investing these countries in areas where development is most needed - education, healthcare, financi...