Prudential CFO resigns over probe into 'conduct issue'

Prudential's chief financial officer James Turner resigned on 31 May "in light of an investigation into a Code of Conduct issue relating to a recent recruitment situation", the global insurer and international financial services group said in a statement. Prudential said: "The Group sets itself high standards and Mr Turner fell short on this occasion. Mr Turner will remain available to the Group for a period of four months to support a smooth transition. "There are no implications for the financial performance, reporting or operations of the business." It further announced the ap...