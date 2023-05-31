London headquartered fintech Smart acquires US-based retirement provider

London-headquartered fintech Smart has acquired US-based retirement savings solutions provider ProManage in a deal which takes Smart's assets under management (AUM) to more than £8bn. London-headquartered fintech Smart said the deal, announced today (31 May), makes it the fifth largest managed retirement savings account provider in the US. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but ProManage's leadership team will remain in place. It follows the recent news that Smart Pension reached £3bn in May. The acquisition is part of Smart's global merger and acquisition strategy and...