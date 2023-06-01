Digital asset ETF AUM surges 63% in 2023

Digital asset ETFs and ETPs have surged in popularity throughout 2023, with assets under management globally growing 63%. New data from ETFGI found that digital asset ETFs and ETPs now hold a total of $9.5bn globally, compared to $5.8bn at the end of 2022. Since the launch of the first digital asset ETP in 2015, the number of products has increased steadily, with 163 digital asset ETFs and ETPs now being listed globally. International regulatory group unveils first set of global rules for crypto industry The largest, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, now holds $988m AUM, havin...