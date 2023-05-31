Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management

Lansdowne Partners has purchased CRUX Asset Management for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approval. On completion of the deal, the three CRUX European funds will pass to Lansdowne's European investment team, headed by Daniel Avigad, who has been with the firm since 2006. Avigad is a partner in the firm and portfolio manager of the European long only strategy. TM CRUX European Special Situations dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist The remaining funds, including Richard Penny's UK equity funds and Ewan Markson-Brown's Asia equity funds, will continue to be...