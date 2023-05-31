Netherlands gives green light to major overhaul of private pension sector

The Dutch Senate on Tuesday night (31 May) finally approved the reform of the current state of pensions to a defined contribution system, 16 years after the idea was first considered. The new law, which will come into effect in 2028, was backed by the four coalition parties plus the PvdA, GroenLinks and fundamentalist Protestant group SGP, and was passed by 46 votes to 27, Dutch News reported. The yes vote came despite a last-minute objection from three constitutional law professors, who said that as the law will impact on parliamentarians' pensions, it should be passed by a two-thi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes