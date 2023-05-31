Brown Advisory launches US Sustainable Value UCITS Fund

Brown Advisory, a global and independent investment management firm with $131.1bn in client assets, has launched its US Sustainable Value Fund under its Dublin UCITS umbrella. The Fund is governed by Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). This follows a successful US mutual fund launch in February for the US Large-Cap Sustainable Value Strategy, managed by Michael Poggi. Brown Advisory said it believes that the vacuum of strategies at the intersection of sustainability and value has created an unmet market need: ESG research has historically avoided "value...