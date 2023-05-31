International law firm RPC launches 'one stop shop' tax and regulatory platform

International law firm RPC today (31 May) launched Tax Take +, a free go-to platform for accountants and tax advisers featuring practical guidance notes, news stories, podcasts, webinars, vlogs and an interactive chat function, all in one place. The "innovative" platform from RPC's "award-winning" tax team gives a one-stop shop for small to mid-size industry experts wanting to keep their finger on the pulse of the latest tax and regulatory issues that matter most to them and their clients, it said in a statement. At the heart of Tax Take + is a suite of more than 30 easy-to-read guid...