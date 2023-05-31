Dragon's Den star and David Attenborough exploited by investment scam-ads

Dragon's Den star, Peter Jones tops the NatWest Celebrity Scam Super League, which features the highest value cases in which a celebrity image has been used to lure consumers into making a bogus investment. Over £285k was lost after a customer responded to a promotional article featuring an interview with Peter Jones which looked like a genuine newspaper interview. Sir David Attenborough features at number two on the list. A customer lost £275k after seeing an advertisement on Twitter. The advert featured an image of Attenborough alongside text falsely claiming he makes £125k per mo...