Ex-Standard Chartered adviser banned and fined for forgery in Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued two-year prohibition orders against a former representative of Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited (SCB), after she was convicted in the State Courts for forgery. The orders, which took effect from 30 May 2023, see Madison Lin (formerly known as Ms Lin Pei Li) prohibited from performing any regulated activity and from taking part in the management, acting as a director, or becoming a substantial shareholder, of any capital markets services firm under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (SFA). She is also prohibited from prov...