Ex-Standard Chartered adviser banned and fined for forgery in Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued two-year prohibition orders against a former representative of Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited (SCB), after she was convicted in the State Courts for forgery. The orders, which took effect from 30 May 2023, see Madison Lin (formerly known as Ms Lin Pei Li) prohibited from performing any regulated activity and from taking part in the management, acting as a director, or becoming a substantial shareholder, of any capital markets services firm under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (SFA). She is also prohibited from prov...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes