Over half of advisers 'well-prepared' for UK regulator's Consumer Duty﻿

Over half (52%) of UK advisers believe they are "well-prepared" for the imminent Consumer Duty deadline on 31 July. This comes from a study published by Standard Life which investigated the behaviours of 100 advisers in the past two years. Over one third (37%) admitted they could do better, and 11% felt unprepared for the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty requirements. Consumer Duty will emphasise the responsibility of financial advisers to act in the best interests of their clients. The FCA is pushing for greater transparency and accountability to ensure that advis...
