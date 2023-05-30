Global shift to 'ESG or nothing' investment philosophy in private markets 

New data from PwC Luxembourg suggests the majority of Limited Partners (LPs) and General Partners (GPs) are shifting towards an "ESG or nothing" investment philosophy, with over three quarters planning to cease investing in or promoting non-ESG private market (PM) products by the end of 2025. The data comes from new report 'GPs' Global ESG Strategies: Disclosure Standards, Data Requirements & Strategic Options' which is the fourth instalment of PwC's European Sustainable Finance Series which showcases the impact of regulation driving ESG uptake across the European Union, the United King...