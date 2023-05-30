Swiss private banking group Julius Baer makes three key hires for its Basel branch 

Julius Baer said on 30 May it has made three "important new hires" at its branch in Basel as part of continued expansion plans for Switzerland. Already on 1 May 2023, Gabriele Klass has joined the bank as a relationship manager; on 1 June 2023, André Giehl will take over as head of a local HNWI relationship manager team, and on 1 August 2023, Salvatore Cuppuleri will also start as a relationship manager in Basel. Gabriele Klass Klass brings more than 28 years of experience in the financial industry. She joins Julius Baer from Basler Kantonalbank, where she had worked for the past f...