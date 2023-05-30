Avoiding an EU commission ban will be beneficial for consumers says FECIF

The EU Commission, with the recent publication of the Retail Investment Strategypackage, has responded to the request of FECIF and the entire industry by abandoning the idea of a full ban on commissions. The strategy has shifted its focus towards protecting savers and only imposes a ban on inducements for execution-only services. "The current model has been recognized as an excellence one, thanks to its characteristic of prioritising the concept of solutions, within a shared strategy, over that of products," said FECIF chairperson Vania Franceschelli. Franceschelli continued: "Euro...