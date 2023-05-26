The end of US inflation but the start of growth concerns

As US markets digest the impact of the peak in inflation, what comes next? It is now very clear that the peak in US inflation is behind us, with CPI down from 9% in June 2022 to 5% in the latest - March - data point. The market's perception of inflation, meanwhile, has evolved from transient to entrenched and now peaking, which highlights the inability of forecasters to accurately predict economic data. Bank of England's Bailey: QT not to blame for banking turmoil Of the various potential scenarios, it is most likely that data will continue to moderate over coming months, but it is...