How to consider volatility parameters in multi-asset funds

In the second of a new series on embedded biases in multi-asset funds, Paul Ilott, managing director at Scopic Research, takes a closer look at why it is important for advisers to consider different volatility parameters. If you are an adviser or paraplanner who recommends multi-asset funds as part of your investment proposition to clients - whether this is in the form of an outsourced or in-house centralised investment service, or whether you simply recommend multi-asset funds generally - then you need to know about embedded biases in multi-asset funds. This is because they have a ...