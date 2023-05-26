Demand for financial advice up 20% in year - what's driving the surge?

The rising cost of living, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical issues have driven-up demand for financial advice by 21.2% over the last year, according to figures from deVere Group based on enquiries from new and existing clients. Of the jump in demand, regional director Europe & Latin America James Green said: "As these findings underscore, more and more people are recognising the value of independent advice to secure their long-term financial goals. "The overwhelming majority of new enquiries, our consultants report, are fuelled by concerns over the rising cost of living, economi...