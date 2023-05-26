Demand for financial advice up 20% in year - what's driving the surge?

The rising cost of living, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical issues have driven-up demand for financial advice by 21.2% over the last year, according to figures from deVere Group based on enquiries from new and existing clients. Of the jump in demand, regional director Europe & Latin America James Green said: "As these findings underscore, more and more people are recognising the value of independent advice to secure their long-term financial goals. "The overwhelming majority of new enquiries, our consultants report, are fuelled by concerns over the rising cost of living, economi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes