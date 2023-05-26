Copenhagen-headquartered Saxo Bank surpasses milestone $100bn in client assets

Copenhagen-headquartered Saxo Bank signalled a significant milestone on 26 May as it surpassed $100bn in client assets which it said "underscores Saxo Bank's growth in the number of both clients and deposits, and solidifies its position as a leading financial provider amidst a challenging macro-economic environment". In the three decades since Saxo Bank was founded, it took 25 years to reach the $20bn milestone, and less than five years after that to increase the key metric five-fold and surpass the $100bn mark. Saxo Bank said its commitment to transparency and client-centricity sets...