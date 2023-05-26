Union Bancaire Privée acquires Japanese asset manager

UBP (Union Bancaire Privée) has acquired fund boutique Angel Japan Asset Management Limited as part of the private bank's strategic expansion into Asia-Pacific UBP acquires a 100% stake in the non-disclosed terms of the deal. Angel Japan AM was founded in 2001 and is led by Hirotaka Usami.UBP and Angel Japan AM have been in partnership since 2018, with the Japanese firm advising the bank on the Japanese small-cap equities strategy. The asset manager currently manages three strategies (IPO, New Growth and Steady Growth) with total assets under advisory of $1.2bn. Hirotaka Usami ...