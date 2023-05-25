AllianzGI launches global sustainability equity team

AllianzGI is set to launch a global sustainability and sustainable and responsible investment equity team, with Giles Money taking on the role of CIO for the team. Money, who will join the firm in August, is currently manager of the global equity and global thematic funds at Sarasin & Partners. AXA IM appoints head of ESG and sustainability for private markets fund of funds unit AllianzGI said that while it already offered some Article 8 funds, the new unit would be "fully dedicated" to sustainable and responsible investments. The new team is expected to work closely with the th...