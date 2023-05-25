Fidelity International names Emilie Goodall head of stewardship for Europe

Fidelity International has promoted Emilie Goodall to head of stewardship for Europe, a newly created position, to help investee companies address ESG issues. She will be based in London and report to global head of stewardships and sustainable investing Jenn-Hui Tan. Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International Goodall will work with the stewardship team and the company's investment professionals to support ESG analysis and engagement activities. She will also lead Fidelity's collaborative and thematic engagement with companies in Europe, as well as managi...